LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Dodgers lefty Rich Hill lost his perfect game on an error in the ninth inning, then lost his no-hitter on a leadoff home run in the 10th by Josh Harrison that sent the Pittsburgh Pirates over Los Angeles 1-0 Wednesday night.

Dodgers fans, and even non-fans, on social media were quick to sympathizes with the pitcher’s disappointment.

Here is a sample of what fans were saying:

The Dodgers hitters owe Rich Hill…something. How do you make up for killing a perfect game? No runs scored and an error in the 9th. — Scott Fitton (@Scotty_Fit) August 24, 2017

Win or lose, Rich Hill taking a no-hitter into the 10th is incredible. Baseball needs more pitchers with that kind of toughness. #richhill — Tampa (@mikectampa) August 24, 2017

Rich Hill again is such a beast and deserved so much better. There shouldn't have been a 10th, our team let him down. @Dodgers — Chelsea (@Chelsea_Ipr) August 24, 2017

What an awesome game by Rich Hill! @Dodgers sure picked a bad day to score zero runs, waste 9 perfect innings, and make him a loser. — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) August 24, 2017

Got to give props to the man of the night Rich Hill. Threw a hell of a game. It's quite unfortunate. Though here's to more gems he pitches — Cristina ☻ (@cristinalom97) August 24, 2017

Hey…. Dodger fans… come back off the ledge … were up 20 and Rich Hill is BACK!!! Imagine kersh, Darvish, and THIS Hill come Oct!😳 — Steve Taylor (@anchorbound) August 24, 2017

I know he lost & I won't hear the end of it but WOW that was 1 of the absolute best pitching performances I've ever seen, atta boy Rich Hill — Erikstotle (@Erikstotle7) August 24, 2017

Feel bad for Rich Hill. Dodgers could've helped him out with some runs. — Hugo P. DJcity (@DJRound10) August 24, 2017

Wow. Rich Hill. Can't imagine what that must feel like. — Matt Weiler (@mhweiler) August 24, 2017

Rich Hill did amazing no doubt about but we win and lose as a team! On to the next one @Dodgers. — Jacob 🐉 (@Jacob_JC3) August 24, 2017

Congrats to Rich Hill on a great game. Tough way to lose — Devon (@DevoSee) August 24, 2017

Rich Hill took a perfect game into the 8th inning in Pittsburgh and would've lost it to this Josh Bell drive if not for Utley's great catch. https://t.co/Xg8qYJ4zVK — John Heyda (@BlackNGoldGlobe) August 24, 2017

Rich Hill's performance for the @Dodgers is the most heartbreaking news of the day. — Miles Bruner (@Miles12287) August 24, 2017

I HATE the Dodgers but if you've ever played baseball, you should feel sorry for Rich Hill. What a performance — Zac Tressel (@ztress_) August 24, 2017