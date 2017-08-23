Man Hit, Killed By Gas Tanker While Walking In Westlake

WESTLAKE (CBSLA.com) – A man in his 50s was struck and killed by a gas tanker in Westlake Wednesday morning.
The collision occurred before 12:30 a.m. at West Temple and North Alvarado streets.
According to Los Angeles police, a gas delivery tanker was on its way out of the area after having made a delivery to an Arco station when it struck the pedestrian. He died at the scene.
The driver told police he initially left the scene, but returned after realizing he had struck a pedestrian. It’s unclear whether he will face charges. The exact circumstances of the crash were not confirmed.
The victim was not immediately identified.