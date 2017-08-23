2-Alarm Blaze Engulfs Montebello Auto Shop

MONTEBELLO (CBSLA.com) – A two-alarm fire caused major damage to an auto shop in Montebello early Wednesday morning and took crews several hours to get under control.
The fire broke out before 12:30 a.m. at a shop in the 300 block of Whittier Boulevard. Firefighters arrived on scene to find sparks flying as the fire was upgraded to a second-alarm, according to Verdugo Fire Communications Center dispatchers.
The blaze spread to a power pole before it was knocked down sometime after 2:30 a.m. There were no injuries.
The cause is under investigation. A financial estimate of the damage was not disclosed.