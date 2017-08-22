Teacher At West Hills Catholic School Under Investigation For Sexual Misconduct

WEST HILLS (CBSLA.com) – A teacher at a private Catholic high school in the San Fernando Valley has been placed on leave over allegations of carrying on an inappropriate student relationship more than five years ago.
Chaminade College Preparatory sent a letter to parents Monday informing them that a high school teacher may have engaged in “inappropriate physical contact” towards at least one student during the 2011-12 academic year.
The school did not name the teacher in question.
An independent investigator hired by the school determined there was “credible evidence” that the allegations were true, the letter read.
The teacher was placed on leave Aug. 15 and Chaminade contacted authorities.
It was unclear if the teacher would be facing any criminal charges.