3 Men Tied Up, Safe Stolen During Seal Beach Home Invasion

SEAL BEACH (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are looking for two suspects who broke into a Seal Beach home, tied up three men and ransacked their home Monday afternoon.
The break-in occurred at 4 p.m. in the 1100 block of Seal Way. According to Seal Beach police, the suspects tied up the victims and stole a safe after ransacking the home.
During the robbery, the suspects threatened the victims with a gun, although none was shown, police said. The victims were not seriously hurt.
It was unclear if the suspects and victims knew each other prior to the robbery.
One suspect was described as a Hispanic man, 5-foot-11, wearing a white shirt and a hat on backwards. There was no description for the second suspect.
Anyone with information on the case should call police at 562-799-4100, ext. 1109.
