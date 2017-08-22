Buddy The Blind Sea Lion Now A Resident Of LA Zoo

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — He’s big and he’s loud.

A nearly 700-pound blind California sea lion named Buddy has taken up residence at the Los Angeles Zoo, where his vocalizations can be heard throughout the 133-acre facility.

The zoo said Monday the approximately 10-year-old sea lion is adapting well to his habitat at the Sea Life Cliffs exhibit since arriving in late May.

Buddy is a nearly 700 lb. male California sea lion around 10 years of age who's come to us after being rescued & rehabilitated by @1marine. pic.twitter.com/BvTXFdwOQP — Los Angeles Zoo (@LAZoo) August 22, 2017

Unable to hunt or defend himself, the huge pinniped was malnourished, emaciated and blind when he was rescued at Manhattan Beach in July 2016 and brought to the Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles.

He was rehabilitated for 10 months but could not be released due to his injuries and blindness, so the zoo took him in.

“Being from the wild, he came to us without any trained behaviors, and as we work with him we’re learning about him as an individual,” Los Angeles Zoo Senior Animal Keeper Jennifer Kuypers said in a statement. “Buddy is a confident, smart sea lion who is adapting well to his new environment.”

Buddy lives with several harbor seals but the zoo expects more sea lions.

