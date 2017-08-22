Arrest Made In Montrose Murder Case

MONTROSE (CBSLA.com) — The man detectives say murdered a business owner after following her to her Montrose home is now behind bars.
As KCAL9/CBS2’s Jeff Nguyen reports, Glendale police say they’ve arrested 20-year-old Devon White for the deadly shooting of Hy Soon Oh on Aug. 8.
Police say she was robbed and killed in her garage.
Her family declined to talk to KCAL9/CBS2 about the break in her case, but police say several neighbors witnessed her murder.
Oh had owned and operated a company in Lynwood called Sports Plus and Fashion Trends.
Neighbors say she and her husband were known to come home from work carrying cash.
The complex does not have security cameras but investigators say they ID’ed White, who’s from Lynwood, with forensic evidence.
Detectives say they have proof that he followed her home from work the night of the murder.
Police say White was a documented gang member and convicted felon who was on parole at the time of murder.