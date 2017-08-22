101 Freeway Sign Gets ‘Morrissey’ Treatment

Filed Under: Highway 101, Hollywood Bowl

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Morrissey fans driving down the 101 Freeway in Hollywood got a thrill when they glanced up and saw the name of the legendary English musician Tuesday.

morrissey 101 Freeway Sign Gets Morrissey Treatment

(Credit: Bill Silva Entertainment)

The Smiths frontman announced Tuesday morning that he will be playing the Hollywood Bowl on Nov. 10. The show will precede the release of his first album in three years, “LOW IN HIGH-SCHOOL,” which will drop Nov. 17.

On Tuesday, a portion of the Hollywood Bowl freeway exit sign was covered with his name. It’s unclear who was responsible for the prank.

Billy Idol will be opening for Morrissey. A fan presale is already underway, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch