101 Freeway Sign Gets ‘Morrissey’ Treatment

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Morrissey fans driving down the 101 Freeway in Hollywood got a thrill when they glanced up and saw the name of the legendary English musician Tuesday.
The Smiths frontman announced Tuesday morning that he will be playing the Hollywood Bowl on Nov. 10. The show will precede the release of his first album in three years, “LOW IN HIGH-SCHOOL,” which will drop Nov. 17.
On Tuesday, a portion of the Hollywood Bowl freeway exit sign was covered with his name. It’s unclear who was responsible for the prank.
Billy Idol will be opening for Morrissey. A fan presale is already underway, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday.