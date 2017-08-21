Southern Californians Riveted By Sight Of Partial Solar Eclipse

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Across Southern California, eyes turned to the sky Monday morning to catch a glimpse of the first solar eclipse visible in the United States since 1979.

At Griffith Observatory, thousands of eager eclipse-watchers camped out, arriving as early as 3 a.m. to stake out prime spots. The eclipse reached just 62 percent totality in Southern California, but the celestial event still didn’t disappoint.

no totality in LA but still pretty cool 🌚 #solareclipse2017 A post shared by sharon 💁🏻 (@californiasharon) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

Begining of #SolarEclipse2017 at Los Angeles, CA. It's 3rd time I witness this amazing event and it never cease amazing me #eclipse pic.twitter.com/FRAfKCiifY — Aydin Palabiyikoglu (@tunapala) August 21, 2017

This is called #winning #solareclipse2017 #losangeles 🌒⭐️👍 A post shared by Jamie Latta Love (@jamielattalove) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

From office buildings and regional parks, to bastions of science like Caltech and the California Science Center, people gathered with the appropriate eye wear to watch the first solar eclipse in nearly 40 years.

Haight Law team enjoying the eclipse in Los Angeles, CA #haightlaw #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/Z4RLg2TGrb — Catherine Haight (@catherinehaight) August 21, 2017

Los Angeles City Hall Couldn't the eclipse wait for iPhone 8 and iOS11 for a better camera? #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/pvXYCesPyJ — Mark Nakata (@mrnonel) August 21, 2017

The next solar eclipse expected to reach totality across some of the United States in April 2024. A less sun-blocking “Ring of Fire” eclipse is expected on Oct. 14, 2023, and is expected to be visible from parts of California.

