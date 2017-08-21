Third-Alarm Fire Tears Through Long Beach Storage Units

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — More than 100 units at a Long Beach storage facility were damaged in a third-alarm fire, authorities said Monday.

The blaze was reported at 11:50 p.m. Sunday at the Extra Space Storage facility in the 2000 block of West Wardlow Road, Long Beach Firefighter Jake Heflin said. The fire was declared a third alarm at 12:17 a.m.

All the materials stored constituted “an extra fuel load” feeding the blaze, Heflin said.

Salvage and overhaul operations were underway by 4:15 a.m., Heflin said. Firefighters are expected to be on the scene past sunrise pouring more water on the building to cool its contents and put out hot spots.

One firefighter suffered a shoulder injury while battling the blaze and was treated at a hospital and released, Heflin said.

Firefighters were concerned about the building collapsing, Heflin said. Arson investigators were on the scene.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

