900 Gallons Of Sewage Spills Into Dana Point Harbor

DANA POINT (CBSLA.com) — A 900-gallon sewage spill has prompted the closure of a section of Dana Point Harbor, Orange County health officials said Monday.
The closure includes the north side of the west basin in Dana Point Harbor at Baby Beach, Youth Dock, Guest Dock, and A through C docks, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
The spill was apparently caused by a blockage in a sewer line operated by the South Coast Water District.
The affected area will remain closed to ocean water-contact sports for at least three days, pending the results of follow-up water quality tests.
For information about Orange County ocean postings and closures, call (714) 433-6400 or visit http://www.ocbeachinfo.com. To report a sewage spill, call (714) 433-6419.
