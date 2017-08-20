Where to Find L.A.’s Most Instagrammed Walls

It’s an “Insta-phenomenon”! Locals and tourists alike are flocking towards the painted walls of LA to showcase on their Instagram. Everyone knows that you have to get that coveted shot in front of the pink wall, the love wall, and don’t forget those angel wings! Keep in mind that since this is street art, they don’t last forever – so go capture the moment before it’s gone. Here are the best painted walls to take photos in L.A. with some that just popped up recently so it’s not “Insta-famous” yet, hurry up!

Pink Wall

Paul Smith

8221 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles, Ca 90046

This all-pink wall is the exterior of the Paul Smith store on Melrose Avenue and attracts tourists, photographers and Instagrammers alike. It’s become an iconic symbol in LA and a must-do for those visiting from out of town. If you don’t get a photo here, it’s like you were never in LA!

Made in LA Wall

Cisco Home

8025 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90046

Just a few blocks away from the Pink Wall is Cisco Home’s Made in LA Wall! It’s the perfect backdrop for locals to show their hometown pride.

Turquoise Wall

Table Art

8024 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90046

Right across the street from the Made in LA Wall is the Turquoise Wall that belongs to Table Art. It features a turquoise blue background with colorful stripes.

Rainbows Wall

The Paper Bag Princess

8050 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90046

Directly facing the Turquoise Wall, is one of the newest walls in town! The Rainbows Wall features two rainbows – one for grown-up and one for kids. The unique thing about this wall is that it’s not painted – but crochet that has been attached to the wall. It’s so cool!!!!

RETNA Wall

West Hollywood Library

625 N San Vicente Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90069

This blue masterpiece by RETNA resides on one of the walls of the parking garage of the West Hollywood Library. His murals feature a unique script that has been featured in many LA locations and around the world.

The Red Love Wall

Smashbox Studios

8549 Higuera Street

Culver City, CA 90232

This red wall features the word “love” written all over it by artist, Curtis Kulig, as part of his “Love Me” campaign.

California Dreaming Wall

Chinese Laundry

3485 La Cienega Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90016

This wall features blue and pink hues and is by artist Ricardo Gonzalez, who works under the name “It’s A Living.”

Geometric Wall

National Council of Jewish Women Thrift Shop

12120 Venice Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90066

Perfect for several outfit changes, because this wall has several different backdrops to choose from. You can get a shot with the pink part, blue section or the ones with the animals!

Multicolor Brick Wall

302 Pico Blvd

Santa Monica, Ca 90405

This fun brick wall features a mix of turquoise and yellow that was done by a paint and design company.

The Love Wall

Bardonna

1601 Montana Ave

Santa Monica, Ca 90403

This love wall features multicolor hearts on a white background by James Goldcrown. There’s another one in Venice on Abbot Kinney on a black background by the same artist.

Bloom Wall

298 Rose St

Los Angeles, CA 90012

This is a new wall that just popped up in DTLA by Oakland-based artist, HUEMAN. She’s worked with on collaborations with brands like Nike, NYX Cosmetics and The North Face.

Elephants Wall

298 Rose St

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Just a few steps away from the Bloom Wall is the Elephants Wall featuring three elephants surrounded by a black and white prism design.

Wall of Eyes

EightyTwo

707 E 3rd Street

Los Angeles,CA 90013

This wall wraps around a huge building in the Arts District that belongs to EightyTwo, a popular bar featuring retro video games, pinball machines and craft cocktails. If the bar is open, you won’t be able to see the “eyes” on this wall, so plan a visit in the morning!

Art Share Wall

Art Share LA

801 E 4th Pl

Los Angeles, Ca 90013

This colorful wraps around the entire Art Share LA building. Founded in 1997, their mission is to support local artists by providing subsidized live/work housing. They also offer community programs including classes, exhibitions and events.

Angel Wings

Art Share LA

801 E 4th Pl

Los Angeles, Ca 90013

The Global Angel Wings Project was launched by artist Colette Miller in Los Angeles in 2012. The first location is right next to the Art Share L.A. Building and can also be found on Melrose Avenue, various spots in Downtown Los Angeles, and all over the world.

Goddess Wall

The Bloc LA

700 S Flower St

Los Angeles, CA 90017

A collaboration by famous street artist WRDSMTH and Colette Miller, this huge mural lives behind The Bloc in DTLA. If you explore The Bloc even further, you’ll find at least four more WRDSMTH murals. His work is frequently seen all around the city and is meant to inspire those who are pursuing their dreams in LA.

Gwen Lane is the founder of The LA Girl, lifestyle media brand for millennial women in Los Angeles. Follow her adventures on Instagram @thelagirl!