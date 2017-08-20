Legendary Comedian Jerry Lewis Dies Of Natural Causes At 91

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Legendary comedian and actor Jerry Lewis has died Sunday in Las Vegas.
Lewis, according to a statement provided to CBS News, died of natural causes. He was 91.
“Famed comedian, actor, and legendary entertainer Jerry Lewis passed away peacefully today of natural causes at 91 at his home in Las Vegas with his family by his side,” said Candi Cazau, who had been Lewis’ publicist since 1999.
Over the phone, Cazau told a CBS affiliate in Las Vegas that Lewis’ death is going to be “a huge for everyone including the entertainment industry.”
“I cherish the relationship we had. He was an honorable, kind-hearted individual,” Cazau added.
Other publications including TMZ, The Hollywood Reporter, and Variety also reported Lewis’ death.
No further information was immediately available.
