Dodgers Claim Pitcher From Astros, Ship Another Off To Mets

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — What trade deadline?
The Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday claimed right-handed pitcher Jordan Jankowski from the Houston Astros. Meanwhile, they sent minor league right-hander Jacob Rhame to the Mets to complete the Curtis Granderson trade.
Jankowski, 28, was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Jankowski has gone 24-16 with a 3.46 ERA in 233 games (28 starts) in six minor league seasons in the Houston organization. He’s struck out an eye-raising 509 in 421.0 innings and limited opponents to a .228 batting average. He made his Major League debut on May 24 against the Tigers. In three major league games this year, Jankowski allowed six runs in 4.1 innings before being designated for assignment on Monday.
The Pennsylvania native spent the majority of the 2017 season with Houston’s Triple-A Fresno, going 2-3 with a 5.13 ERA in 37 games. He was originally selected by the Astros in the 34th round of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft out of Catawba (NC) College.
Rhame, 24, went 0-2 with two saves and 4.31 ERA in 41 games this year with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He has posted a 10-18 record with 29 saves and a 3.11 ERA in 210 minor league games in the Dodger organization after being selected in the sixth round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft.
One Comment