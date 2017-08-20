Brentwood Teacher, 45, Accused Of Having Sex On School Campus With Teen

BRENTWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a 45-year-old teacher at Brentwood School was arrested for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old student at the school.

Dr. Aimee Palmitessa was arrested by Los Angeles police about 10 a.m. Friday, according to L.A. County jail records.

She was booked on a felony statutory rape charge and released on $230,000 bail on Friday afternoon, according to jail records. Palmitessa is scheduled for arraignment next month.

Palmitessa — reportedly a chemistry teacher — was placed on administrative leave according to a statement released by Dr. Mike Riera the head of the school.

“The LAPD did not share additional information with us, such as the nature of the inappropriate relationship or the identity of the minor student. We immediately placed Dr. Palmitessa on leave,” Riera said.

“We were shocked and distressed to receive the news of these allegations. As always, our primary concern is the safety, health and well- being of our students. To that end we will do everything we can to cooperate with the official police investigation,” Riera said.

Brentwood School is an elite K-12 coed school in Brentwood. Tuition reportedly runs about $40,000 a year.

