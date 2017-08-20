‘We Oppose Immigration From Anywhere In The World,’ Says Organizer Of Sunday’s America First! Rally In OC

LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Authorities are preparing for what’s expected to be a large anti-immigration rally in Laguna Beach on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post, the America First! rally is expected to get underway at 6:30 p.m., spurring law enforcement to place barriers alongside downtown Laguna Beach.

Johnny Benitez, an organizer who admitted to being an immigrant himself, posted a clip on YouTube in which he says, “We oppose immigration from anywhere in the world.”

Police expect hundreds of demonstrators and anti-protesters and the plan is to keep the two sides separated with about 100 officers in cars, on foot, and on horseback.

The stepped-up security comes amid the recent clash in Charlottesville, Virginia during a white nationalist rally in which 32-year-old Heather Heyer, a counter-protester, was killed.

“So, who’s responsible for that girl dying in Charlottesville? I’ll tell you who I think is responsible. One, she is responsible for being there,” he said.

A number of businesses in the downtown area are closing early or not opening at all to avoid potential issues.

“We’re going to be in the canyon at the homeless shelter feeding the homeless,” said Peter Walzer, a Laguna Beach resident, who’s not happy about the rally. “We’re going to ignore these people.”

Police say officers will be protecting everyone’s right to free speech. However, when it comes to violence, authorities say the policy will be “zero tolerance.”