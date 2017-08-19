Walk Completed To Honor Mom Fatally Struck By Car While Out On A Stroll

SEAL BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Hundreds of friends and family on Saturday finished a walk that Sarah Krueger never got to complete.

Krueger was killed a week ago Friday while strolling in a cross walk in Seal Beach trying to cross a street.

The woman’s three kids and her husband of 16 years were there.

Larry Krueger says his wife might have minded all the fuss people were making.

“Underneath it all, she’s looking down from Heaven right now, seeing all this attention and doing just fine with it,” he said.

Krueger was killed a few blocks from the family home. The accident happened on 12th Street as she crossed PCH.

“I don’t want to see anyone ever injured at that crosswalk again,” said Larry.

He wants to see blinking lights along the crosswalk warning drivers that pedestrians are walking.

That is the long range goal, he told Mills. The short term goal is just to help his three kids through the tragedy of losing their mother.

“Each one of my kids is dealing with it a little differently,” he said “It’s hard. It’s not my area of expertise.”

The walk in his wife’s honor headed to the place she lost her life. There, people places flowers, candles and even scrubs — she was a labor and delivery nurse at Long Beach Memorial, the same hospital where she died.

“People ask what can we do? I said I lost my best companion. Be my companion,” says Larry.

In the large crowd today, many kids she helped deliver. And also long-time friends.

“It’s been rough,” said Andie Rogers, “I think it’s a shock to a lot of people.”