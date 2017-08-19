Uber Is Delivering Free Ice Cream For “Free Cone Fridays”

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Stay cool this summer and make your Friday’s even sweeter. Uber is delivering free ice cream to customers every Friday for the rest of summer as part of “Free Cone Fridays.”
Here’s the scoop: Every Friday through Sept. 22, customers can open the Uber app and tap “Request Ice Cream” button. If matched, Uber will send ice cream to you and up to four friends and receive a limited edition, collectible cone.
According to Uber, ice cream is limited and will go fast, “so if you’re not matched, keep trying!”
If you’re one of the lucky customers to be matched, you can take your collectible cone and punch card to participating McDonald’s restaurants for one free soft serve cone until Sept. 22.
Uber Ice Cream is delivering to ten cities across the United States including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Seattle.
The transportation/food delivery company says it’s delivered over 200k treats across the world since 2012.