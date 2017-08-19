Study: California Is The 7th-Best State To Grow Old

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Golden State is a great place to live out your golden years.
That is according to a new Caring.com report which examined a variety of financial, healthcare and quality of life categories.
California ranks as the seventh-best state to grow old. The state also came in as the third best state in the country overall for quality of life and healthcare for seniors but was ranked 36th in costs with high senior care rates.
Utah is the best state to grow old. West Virginia is the worst state to grow old.
“We want to use this research as a starting point for really important conversations between family members,” said Caring.com vice president Tim Sullivan. “Too many people avoid thinking about senior care until it hits a crisis point. There are good options in every state, but it can take some time to sort out the best approach, so ideally you’ll get the dialogue going early to help maximize your options.”