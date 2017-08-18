Montebello Police Kill Man Wanted For Murder Of Pregnant Girlfriend

MONTEBELLO (CBSLA.com) — Montebello police say they have shot and killed a man wanted for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend.
Investigators say 26-year-old Christopher Diaz had been on the run for weeks, wanted for the fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Roxann Acosta, August 6.
Police say the couple had been spending time together for several days before they ended up at the home of Diaz’s mother in Montebello.
They say the couple got into an argument and witnesses heard gunfire erupt. Diaz’s mother, who was in the house, said she had been in another room at the time of the incident.
Police say there were other people in the home when Diaz ran from the scene.
Police tracked him using surveillance. A witness at the scene of Friday’s shooting said Diaz was being tailed by authorities and had jumped out of an SUV before gunfire erupted.
Acosta’s family says her baby was the child of a new boyfriend, not Diaz, who was a known gang member.