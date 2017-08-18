Motorcyclist, Passenger In Critical Condition After Chase Ends In Crash

DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA.com) — Four people were injured early Friday when a car chase ended in a head-on crash on the 60 Freeway near Grand Avenue.
Officers were trying to pull over the motorcycle for speeding and going the wrong way, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Gregory Galassi, 23, of San Dimas, was operating the Yamaha R6, and his passenger was 24-year-old Diana Bolanos of Los Angeles, according to the CHP.
According to a CHP statement, Officers stopped pursuing Galassi when he started going west in the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway. Galassi crashed head-on into a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Lauren Im, 19, of La Habra, the statement said.
Galassi and Bolanos were hospitalized in critical condition. Im and her male passenger, 18-year-old Jai Nguyen of Rosemead, were treated for minor injuries.
The three right lanes of the 60 Freeway were closed until 6 a.m. for an investigation.
