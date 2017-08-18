5,000 Without Power In Los Feliz, Silver Lake

LOS FELIZ (CBSLA.com) — About 5,000 customers were not feliz when they lost power Friday evening in Silver Lake and Los Feliz.
The Department of Water and Power reported the first outage in the area just after 4:30 p.m. At that time, about 3,000 customers were affected.
By 7 p.m. the utility reported that all but around 120 had their service restored.
Around 8:40 p.m., the DWP reported about 5,000 customers were without service in the same area.
Crews were at work trying to resolve the problem, according to the DWP.
Reporting from the area for the CBS 2 News at 11 p.m., Rachel Kim said there was no estimated time for service to be restored.