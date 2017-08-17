Memorial Grows For Man Fatally Struck In South LA By Hit-And-Run Driver

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A small memorial grows and glows for a 57-year-old bicyclist fatally struck five days ago by a hit-and-run driver.
CBS 2’s Andre Fujii said Albert Arnold, a car detailer by trade — is remembered by friends as an incredibly nice man.
Emma Brown was Arnold’s neighbor and friend. She said her friend was killed in such a heartless way.
“I’ve never seen him mad, never. He always happy, he was. I can see his smile right now,” Brown said.
She said he was walking to his sister’s house at 2:30 in the morning on August 12. He was crossing the street with his bike.
The accident happened at Broadway and 87th Streets.
The driver hit him and kept going. Police said there are security images of the car, believed to be a newer model sedan speeding north on Broadway.
Fujii reports that police are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver.
Brown says she’s frustrated by hit-and-run drivers who have seen to have become the norm.
“I’m scared to cross the street sometimes,” she says, “it’s too much hit-and-runs. And nobody says nothing.”
Anyone with information about the fatal hit is asked to call police at the 77th Division. Witnesses can remain anonymous.