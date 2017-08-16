Puig’s Walk-Off Double Lifts Dodgers Past White Sox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yasiel Puig’s two-run double in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Wednesday night for their second comeback win in as many games.Puig sent a 3-2 pitch from Jake Petricka (1-1) into center field, scoring Logan Forsythe and Austin Barnes.

Hey, Yu! Dodger Fans On Social Media Let Darvish Know Of Disappointment In Home Debut

The victory salvaged the much-anticipated home debut of Yu Darvish, who didn’t figure in the decision while pitching on his 31st birthday.Chicago’s Leury Garcia, Nicky Deltmonico and Jose Abreu homered off Darvish, who gave up three runs and eight hits in six innings.Ross Stripling (2-4) got the victory with one inning of relief.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (back) will throw three innings or 45 pitches in either a simulated game or a minor league rehab game on Monday. He completed two simulated innings without problems on Wednesday. … LHP Grant Dayton (neck stiffness) will rehab at Dodger Stadium while the team travels to Detroit. He will toss a couple innings at Double-A Tulsa and a few more at Triple-A Oklahoma City before returning later this month. … 1B Adrian Gonzalez (herniated lumbar disk) will return from the DL and DH in one or two of the team’s three games at Detroit. He hasn’t played since June 11.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Reynaldo Lopez (0-0, 3.00 ERA) makes his second start for Chicago in Thursday’s opener at Texas. He got a no-decision in his debut against Kansas City, allowing two runs and four hits in six innings.

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (8-4, 3.44) starts the series opener Friday in Detroit. He is 2-0 with a 3.42 ERA in 15 career games against the Tigers and has held them to a .230 average.