Man Wanted In Several OC Verizon Store Robberies

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — A man who robbed a Verizon Wireless store in Santa Ana is also believed to be behind robberies at stores in Garden Grove and Seal Beach.
Police say a man entered a Verizon Wireless store on 17th Street last Thursday with a rolling, black plastic tote box.
After showing a handgun tucked in his waistband, he ordered the people in the store into a rear inventory room and told them to get down on the floor. He then loaded the tote with cell phones, tables and cash, police said.
Santa Ana police say the same man robbed other Verizon stores – one in Garden Grove on July 14, and another in Seal Beach on Feb. 25.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic man with a heavy build, about 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, 220 to 250 pounds.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the robberies can call Santa Ana police robbery Detective Cpl. J. Mendoza at (714) 245-8545 or email jmendoza2@santa-ana.org.