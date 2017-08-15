Home Security Video Shows SUV Slamming Into Parked Car, Driver Taking Off

LAWNDALE (CBSLA.com) — All was quiet around 11:30 a.m. Monday then home security video looking onto 164th Street off of Prairie Avenue captured a bizarre hit-and-run.

An SUV slammed head on into a red car parked in front of the house and pushed the car down the street. As the alarm goes off, you can see the SUV’s driver get out of his car. The homeowner, who wanted to remain anonymous, describes what happened next.

“He got out of the car, was out of balance, moved around a little bit as you can see in the video….. maybe he wanted to let somebody know, maybe he wanted to see if anybody was in there, but he got in his car and took off.”

The homeowner says the driver continued to push the red car through the intersection and into the parking lot of the Alondra Golf Course where the red car hit another parked car. The driver of the SUV drove away. The homeowner says the red car belongs to his neighbor.

“I was shaking because it’s right outside my house. You can imagine, there’s a lot of kids that play outside, dogs, something tragic would’ve happened. Cars pass by all the time, a lot of young kids drive fast, 60 mph, maybe, it was going super fast.”

Anyone with information should call the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.