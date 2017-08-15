The 13 Best Restaurants To Eat At In Malibu

Malibu, the famous beach city in Los Angeles located on the PCH, offers picturesque views of the Pacific Ocean and some of the freshest seafood options. The city is more than just waves, sand and beachy digs, along the PCH you can find a number of great restaurants serving all types of cuisine. From dining alfresco, to fresh fish, pizza and barbeque along the water, these are the top restaurants in the area.



Geoffrey’s Malibu

www.geoffreysmalibu.com 27400 Pacific Coast HwyMalibu, CA 90265(310) 457-1519 Perched atop the romantic Malibu hillside, Geoffrey’s Malibu is a staple of the area and offers exquisite views of the Southern California coastline, an inviting atmosphere, and a noteworthy menu. The flower-filled patio that overlooks the Pacific offers an ideal spot for a romantic candlelit dinner or a weekend brunch with family and friends. Start off with an ahi tuna tartar, seasonal oysters or spicy fried oysters before making your way to some of the seafood entrees including a grilled swordfish, steamed Maine lobster along with one of the dinner specialties being the sautéed day boat sea scallops. New items include their braised Kobe Wagyu beef belly and the fried taro root cucumber salad.





Mastro’s Ocean Club

www.mastrosrestaurants.com 18412 Pacific Coast HwyMalibu, CA 90265(310) 454-4357 Mastro’s Ocean Club is the restaurant group’s oceanfront location which has quickly become a celebrity hotspot. Located right off of PCH with breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, their selection of food includes menu offerings such as the seared ahi tuna, 16oz. New York strip steak, herb roasted chicken, oysters on the half shell, a Chilean seabass, and indulgent side dishes like lobster mashed potatoes and Gorgonzola mac & cheese. Their most popular seafood option on the menu is the Mastro’s Seafood Tower, which is made up of the freshest shellfish including freshly shucked oysters, chilled Alaska King Crab legs, a whole split lobster, dungeness crab and giant shrimp cocktail served with an array of delicious dipping sauces and freshly shaved horseradish root. Each tower is customized to the guest’s preference and served with a dramatic icy cloud rising from the tower’s bed of dry ice.





Moonshadows

www.moonshadowsmalibu.com 20356 Pacific Coast HwyMalibu, CA 90265(310) 456-3010 From a midday brunch to supper at sunset, Moonshadow’s boasts breathtaking panoramic views and is the perfect spot for romantic night out. Enjoy an energetic night out on the sundeck, which is perched above the rocks, or just unwind indoors. The chic nightspot, serenaded by live DJs on the Blue Lounge at the weekend, brims with a vogue, Hollywood-meets-Malibu crowd, indulging in a tranquil, yet hip vibe. Their friendly staff serves a mix of seafood and signature dishes with Asian fusion, Italian & American influences like the spicy ahi tuna tartare, sumac crusted albacore tuna steak and lobster & crab linguine.





Carbon Beach Club

Malibu Beach Inn

www.malibubeachinn.com Malibu Beach Inn22878 Coast HwyMalibu, CA 90265(310) 460-7509 Located in Malibu overlooking the beautiful Malibu Pier and the Pacific Ocean, Carbon Beach Club (CBC) serves seasonal Californian cuisine in their dining room and outdoor patio with ocean views. Drawing inspiration from the Pacific and Mediterranean coasts, CBC uses only the freshest, locally sourced ingredients to create seasonal land and sea menus. Recently remodeled, CBC proudly lends itself as an accoutrement to the surrounding sea.





Saddle Peak Lodge

www.saddlepeaklodge.com 419 Cold Canyon Rd.Calabasas, CA 91302(818) 222-3888 Nestled in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains, Saddle Peak Lodge presents critically-acclaimed New American menu with an emphasis on exotic wild game. Coupled with the Lodge’s award-winning service, rustic yet elegant ambiance, and rich history, Saddle Peak Lodge is just minutes away, but worlds apart. Chef Adam Horton’s menu features small plates, large plates, and sides to share along with the Chef’s Game Trio, a selection of three of the large plates together.





Malibu Farm

www.malibu-farm.com 23000 Pacific Coast HwyMalibu, CA 90265(310) 456-1112 Malibu Farm is a small locally farm-to-table restaurant that chooses products from local farmers’ markets and vendors. Located on the pier in beautiful and iconic Malibu, the restaurant offers exquisite views year-aroundof world famous surf rider beach. The restaurant and cafe serves breakfast lunch and dinner daily in a beach rustic decor with simple California cuisine including egg sandwiches, Swedish pancakes, vegetable crusts pizzas, salads, burgers, grilled seafood and steaks. Enjoy fresh juices, smoothies or shakes or try their selections of coffee ant teas or wine and beer.





Tavern 1 Grill & Tap House

www.taverngrills.com 21337 Coast HwyMalibu, CA 90265(310) 456-8000 Located right on the Pacific Coast Highway, Tavern 1 Grill & Tap House PCH Malibu is in one of the original period buildings in Malibu. The wood and brick interior along with the original tile from the early 1900s and a great covered patio creates a cozy vibe, with the small bar is always packed listening to live music every Friday night. Chef Marco Gonzalez presents Kansas City Southern Barbecue with meats that are smoked low and slow cooked starting at 10:00 am every day in their outdoor smoker. Pair their Baby Back Ribs and Tri-tip with 12 cold Craft Beers on draught, with a rotating guest tap, along with premium wines and numerous signature cocktails like The Spicy Margarita, Cucumber Mojito and a Strawberry Mojito.



Taverna Tony

www.tavernatony.com 23410 Civic Center WayMalibu, CA 90265(310) 317-9667 Not only is Taverna Tony the best place to find Greek food in Malibu, it also has a rustic indoor dining room and a great outdoor patio. Along with classic dishes like moussaka and spanakopita, the restaurant has live music seven days a week. Make sure to order a basket of fluffy pita to soak up the dips and if hungry try the Greek Feast, the best way to sample Taverna Tony’s offerings. The restaurant is open until 12:30AM on weekends with a late-night bar and belly dancing.



Nobu Malibu

www.noburestaurants.com 22706 Pacific Coast HwyMalibu, CA 90265(310) 317-9140 At Nobu Malibu, views of the ocean are available from nearly every seat floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor patio seating with an exterior lounge. While the Sushi Bar and Bar area offer full menu dining and are on a first come first serve basis, reservations are encouraged and can be made up to one month in advance. Nobu Matsuhisa’s exquisite cuisine includes signature dishes such as Tiradito, yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño, and black cod miso.





Reel Inn

www.reelinnmalibu.com 18661 Pacific Coast HwyMalibu, CA 90265(310) 456-8221 The Reel Inn is a family owned establishment that has been serving fresh fish in Malibu since 1986. Known for their fish & chips, New England clam chowder and a wide array of other tasty fresh fish plates, they can be enjoyed alongside mountain and ocean views surrounding the restaurant. Their signature dish is a sautéed halibut with mashed potatoes and coleslaw. But, they also offers vegetarian and gluten free items, too.



Neptune’s Net

www.neptunesnet.com 42505 Pacific Coast HwyMalibu, CA 90265(310) 457-3095 Established in 1956 by Eastman Jacobs, Neptune’s Net allows locals and visitors to experience the real California experience in beautiful Malibu. This hugely popular old-time style fish restaurant with views of the Pacific Ocean is one of L.A.’s most popular seafood spots. The restaurant serves burgers, sandwiches, and fried seafood classics to hungry bikers, as well as Malibu locals and L.A. residents looking to take a far drive down PCH. The All-American, fresh and fried seafood restaurant signature seafood dish is their Neptune’s Net Sampler which is comprised of live crab and lobster alongside New England style clam chowder.



Malibu Seafood

www.malibuseafood.com 25653 Pacific Coast HwyMalibu, CA 90265(310) 456-3430 The busy fish market and patio café offers some of the freshest seafood in Malibu right off the PCH. Guests at times may wait in a long line to bite into their fresh, cooked-to-order fare, but it’s well worth it. Tasty menu items include their golden fried fish ‘n’ chips, cups of chowder, lobster or grilled mahi mahi and more. Dine on picnic tables overlooking the Pacific Ocean and enjoy.



Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar

www.spruzzomalibu.com 29575 Coast HwyMalibu, CA 90265(310) 457-8282 Spruzzo is right along famed Zuma beach and has become a go-to spot for pizza among locals and tourists alike. In their new remodeled dining room or at their firepit on their patio, enjoy their wood-fired pies large pasta portions. Their lounge is a great place to sip a cocktail with a friend or on a date, watching a sports game. Stop by the only Italian restaurant in Malibu with a fabulous ocean view that uses a wood-fired brick oven in order to make traditional Italian style pizza.