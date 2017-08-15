Fullerton Man Accused Of Stabbing Mother To Death

FULLERTON (CBSLA.com) – A man is under arrest, accused of stabbing his mother to death and wounding her boyfriend early Tuesday morning in Fullerton.
The stabbings occurred at about 1:41 a.m. at an apartment in the 100 block of South Pritchard Avenue where the suspect — a man in his 30s — lived with his 50-year-old mother, adult sister and his mother’s 75-year-old boyfriend, Fullerton police report.
According to investigators, the stabbings followed an argument Monday night that the suspect had with his sister. After the argument, he went to his bedroom and shut the door. When his mother tried to talk to him, he opened the door, brandished a knife and stabbed his mother in the abdomen, and her boyfriend in the arm, police said.
Officers responded to a 911 call from the mother. Both victims were rushed to nearby trauma centers, where the mother was pronounced dead. Her boyfriend was in serious condition.
Officers later located the suspect and arrested him on murder charges, police said. The knife suspected in the attacks was also recovered.
The name of the suspect and his deceased mother were not released.