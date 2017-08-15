Feds Want User Info From Website That Organized Anti-Trump Rallies

August 15, 2017 8:21 PM
Filed Under: Anti-Trump

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A Los Angeles based web hosting company says the federal government wants user records from a website that’s critical of president Trump.

Dreamhost provides the website hosting and domain name registry for http://www.disruptj20.org

The site posted sign ups for protests at the president’s inauguration in January.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has subpoened records from the group.

The subpoena is related to the prosecution of people arrested during the protests.

Dreamhost says it’s being told to hand over all information about the website – its owner and anyone who has visited the website.

A hearing on the case is scheduled for Friday.

 

  1. Cannoliamo (@Cannoliamo) says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Not a problem. As soon as he releases all of his tax returns, his financial transactions and communications with Russian businesses and backs and his campaign PAC contributors, he can have them. But by then, he probably couldn’t do a lot with them.

  2. Cannoliamo (@Cannoliamo) says:
    August 15, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Not a problem. As soon as Trump releases all of his tax returns, his financial transactions and communications with Russian businesses and banks and his campaign PAC contributors, he can have them. But by then, he probably couldn’t do a lot with them.

