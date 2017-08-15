Bolts Offering Free Tattoos To Diehard Fans Tuesday

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) – The Los Angeles Chargers are taking the so-called “Fight for L.A.” into the ink parlor.
The team is offering free Chargers tattoos at the Shamrock Social Club in West Hollywood Tuesday.
Between 1 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday, fans can come in and choose from a “variety of Chargers tattoo designs.”
The Bolts emphasized that quantities are limited and fans will be inked on a first come, first serve basis.
The Chargers made their L.A. debut Sunday at their temporary digs at the StubHub Center in Carson, where they were walloped by the Seattle Seahawks 48-17.
The Shamrock is located at 9026 Sunset Blvd.