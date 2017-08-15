Swarm Of Bees Attacks Students At Palmdale High School

PALMDALE (CBSLA.com) — Roughly 40 students were stung Tuesday by bees swarming on campus at Palmdale High School, authorities said.
Paramedics were sent to the campus in the 2100 block of East Avenue R just after 12 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Most of the injuries were considered minor, but three students were transported for further treatment.
The bees were dispersed using water hoses, fire officials said.
