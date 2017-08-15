24 Best New Brunches To Try Right Now

(credit: Lynora Clarisa)

Fall is on the horizon and it is still sunny in LA! Take advantage of the great weather and on the weekend, be a true weekend warrior and sleep late and go out for a great brunch. Saturday and Sunday (late) mornings are prime time for a hearty breakfast meal and possibly pair it with a boozy touch. Here are the top 24 hottest brunches in LA, presented in no particular order.

Sawyer

3709 W Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(323) 641-3709

http://www.sawyerlosangeles.com

Sawyer’s casual setting, which seats 90 guests both inside and outside, features an airy garden atmosphere, a cozy back patio with olive and birch trees and roaring fireplace. Whether seated in their dining room lined with floral wall paper or the garden patio, guests can enjoy weekend brunch with dishes such as Chicken & Waffles, Cornmeal Blueberry Pancakes, Maine Lobster Roll, and Quinoa & Kale with seared poached egg. Brunch is served every Saturday and Sunday from 10am – 3pm.

Barbara Jean

7465 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 718-5142

http://barbarajeanla.com

Barbara Jean is located behind popular cocktail hotspot, The Melrose Umbrella Company, as guests must walk through the bar to the cozy patio restaurant. The urban-chic space is decorated with local street art, comfortable booths and a library of books adorn the walls. Serving elevated soul food with a celebration of southern classics brunch favorites include: Deviled Crab Toast, Homemade Hushpuppies, Heritage Pork Belly and Organic Wheat Blueberry Pancakes. Brunch is every Saturday and Sunday 11am-3pm.

The Butcher’s Daughter

1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd.

Venice, CA 90291

(310) 981-3004

https://www.thebutchersdaughter.com

The plant-based restaurant, café and juice bar is located on the heavily trafficked and hip Abbot Kinney serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Committed to buying produce from local and organic farms, The Butcher’s Daughter offers brunch 8am-4pm on Saturdays and Sundays served in a bright, airy, sun-washed space that blurs the line of indoor/outdoor living. Stop by for one of their brunch specials like the: Avocado Toast Benedict, Petersen’s Buckwheat Pancakes or an Acai Bowl, and pair it with a cold-pressed juice, smoothie or specialty cocktail.

Rudy & Hudson California Diner

1920 Santa Monica Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90404

(424) 581-6444

https://www.rudyandhudson.com

Striking a balance between a classic New York diner and Iconic California roadside coffee shop, Rudy & Hudson California Diner offers a menu of traditional yet updated diner fare. With a design that evokes a Warhol, pop art sensibility by way of 80’s downtown New York City, co-founders, Lawrence Rudolph and renowned chef, Joe Miller named the restaurant after their respective grandfathers. Their entire menu is available seven days per week, 6:30am-10pm, with brunch stand outs being: Dutch Baby Cake, Brioche French Toast and the House Cured Pastrami Reuben.

Eureka!

12101 S Crenshaw Blvd.

Hawthorne, CA 90250

(310) 331-8233

http://eurekarestaurantgroup.com

In Eureka!’s rustic industrial environment, they offer brunch 10am-2pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The all-American restaurant is opening early on the weekends and putting twists on classic dishes like their Bread Pudding French Toast, Chilaquiles, Fried Chicken and Sweet Corn Bread, Avocado Toast, 6 Pack Breakfast Burrito and the Classic Breakfast. Don’t forget, brunch without booze is just breakfast, so pair all of these delicious menu items with the new weekend cocktails, Weekend Thyme, Do You Even Juice Bro, or enjoy a $5 Bloody Mary or Mimosa

Friends & Family

5150 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 668-2000

www.friendsandfamilyla.com

Friends & Family, opened in May in LA’s Thai Town neighborhood, offers a market-driven, vegetable and grain-centric menu for breakfast and lunch – as well as a bakery/marketplace. On the weekends, brunch diners can enjoy Chef/Baker Roxana Jullapat’s pastries that are available throughout the week, as well as weekend-only dishes from Chef Daniel Mattern such as their Duck in Hole, Croissant French Toast, and a Smoked Salmon Scramble. Brunch Hours: 8am – 3pm.

Aroha Restaurant

30990 Russell Ranch Rd C

Westlake Village, CA 91362

(805) 405-5054

http://www.aroharestaurant.com

The authentic fine-casual restaurant in Westlake Village by Chef Gwithyen Thomas, is featuring a unique New Zealand inspired brunch menu every Sunday from 10-2:30. Guests can relax on the restaurants expansive patio where fresh passionfruit is grown. Brunch highlights include: Bottomless Mimosas & Poinsettias, Caramelized Pineapple Pancakes, New Zealand Venison Sausage and Brioche French Toast.

Pono Kitchen + Bar

512 Rose Ave.

Venice, CA 90291

(310) 392-6200

http://ponoburger.com

At both their West Hollywood and Venice locations, brunch is served from 11 AM to 3 PM Saturday and Sunday. Hawaiian Native chef Makani, features dishes with a Hawaiian twist such as Coconut Cinnamon French Toast, Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash and her version of the traditional Hawaiian Da Loco Moco Plate. Come chill on their beautiful outdoor patios and enjoy $5 Mimosas with fresh squeezed organic OJ.

Lao Tao

727 N Broadway #207

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 372-5318

http://laotaostreetfood.com

Inspired by Taiwanese street food and comfort food, Lao Tao in Chinatown is a small communal spot featuring distinct dishes from founder and chef David Wang. Along with their Big Bowl and small bites, Wang also offers guests brunch items. On Saturday and Sunday 10am-3pm, try the Chinese Donut served either savory (bone marrow sauce) or sweet (condensed milk); the Pearl Barley Porridge or Egg Flower Perrilla Porridge; Dan Bin and Purple Cold Brew.

Tarte Tatin Bakery & Café

200 S Beverly Driv

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

​(424) 777-0033

https://www.ttbakery.com

Tarte Tatin Bakery & Café’s features fresh and nutritious ingredients that are lovingly whisked and tossed into memorable Mediterranean inspired dishes. Serving fresh, delicious, healthy food with a personal touch, Tarte Tatin offers modern but cozy atmosphere that invites people connect not only with the food, but with each other. Brunch is served all day long from 7am-5pm with favorites including: Shakshuka, Mediterranean Breakfast, Jerusalem Bagel Toast and the Yaffo Salad.

Breakfast by Salt’s Cure

7494 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90046

(323) 848.4879

https://www.breakfastbysaltscure.com

The hybrid modern quick-service restaurant/old school pancake house allows guests to enjoy breakfast all day (8am-3pm). Breakfast by Salt’s Cure in West Hollywood offers items like their Oatmeal Griddle Cakes, with new flavor options like pink lady apple, banana nut, blueberry crumble and chocolate chip, along with farm fresh eggs, molasses cured picnic ham, and hash browns that are available as sides. Not in the mood for griddle cakes, try the Breakfast Sandwich, and pair it with either a fresh squeezed orange juice or a cold pressed juice.

Lunetta All Day

2420 Pico Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 581-4201

https://www.lunettasm.com

Serving up breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, Lunetta All Day serves refined comfort food, sharp design and warm service. With breakfast available all day, signature dishes include the Wood Fired Eggs, Lemon Ricotta Buttermilk Pancakes and Prime Rib French Dip. Enjoy one of their freshly baked pastries to pair along coffees, loose leaf teas, fresh juice or milkshakes available all day.

Norah

8279 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90046

(323) 450-4211

http://norahrestaurant.com

Norah West Hollywood features eclectic American cuisine in a captivating “industrial-chic” setting. Tall glass doors, skylights, leafy trees planted into the oak flooring, and a wraparound bar are signature design elements in the restaurant’s two-toned, black-and-white theme highlighting white marble and dark stone. Served Saturday and Sunday 11am-3pm, brunch standout dishes include: Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread, Jasmine Rice Congee, Biscuit Benedict and Duck Confit Hash.

The Exchange at Freehand LA

416 W 8th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90014

(213) 612-0021

https://freehandhotels.com/los-angeles/the-exchange

The Exchange is led by the team behind Bar Lab, who opened the acclaimed 27 Restaurant in Freehand Miami, and Angeleno chef Alex Chang. Similar to 27 Restaurant in Miami, where dishes explore the city’s many flavors through a Latin lens, the menu at The Exchange explores the multi- cultural flavors of urban LA through an Israeli lens – incorporating flavors & practices from Chang’s Asian & Mexican background, with a strong focus on local produce. Brunch favorites include their:Breakfast Burrito, Brioche Toast and Jerusalem Bagel with herbed cream cheese.

Pez Cantina

401 S Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90071

(213) 258-2280

http://www.pezcantina.com

Located on Bunker Hill in downtown Los Angeles, Pez Cantina is a sustainable coastal Mexican-style restaurant and bar by acclaimed Chef Bret Thompson serving the freshest sea-to-land dishes in an oasis-type atmosphere. Pez Cantina’s weekend brunch menu is divided into categories like Sweet ’n’ Savory with Horchata French Toast or the Corn & Berry Pancakes; Brunchy Stuff Like Chilaquiles Or Carne Asada and Egg Burritos. Sunday the menu becomes an all-you-care-to-eat buffet with specials on bottomless margaritas, mimosas and draft beers. Brunch on Saturday is from 11am – 2:30pm and Sunday 11am – 3:00pm, reservations are highly suggested.

Redbird

114 E 2nd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 788-1191

http://redbird.la

Chef Neal Fraser and Amy Knoll Fraser’s flagship restaurant Redbird features Modern American seasonal small and large format plates. Located inside the former rectory building of Vibiana in DTLA, Redbird pays homage to the cathedral next door and the existing timeless architecture. Brunch at Redbird is on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00am – 2:00pm and includes highlights like their: BLD Ricotta Blueberry Pancakes, Foie Gras Torchon, Biscuits & Gravy. Pair your meal with a Modern Mary and Modern Mimosa and enjoy your weekend brunch in this beautiful restaurant.

Wexler’s Deli

616 Santa Monica Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(424) 744-8671

http://wexlersdeli.com

In late July, Wexler’s Deli debuted an expanded menu available only at their Santa Monica location. The menu runs daily from 7am-7pm, and features Wexler’s classics and brunch favorites – such as the Big Poppa and Uncle Leo – along with weekly market-inspired specials and a selection of new brunch dishes including toasts, bagels and eggs. Some highlights include the Babka French Toast, Cheezy Eggs and Kippered Salmon Toast.

Odys + Penelope

127 South La Brea Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 939-1033

http://odysandpenelope.com

Acclaimed husband and wife chef team Quinn and Karen Hatfield showcase their inventive, seasonal cuisine at Odys + Penelope. The casual and relaxed restaurant features an open kitchen providing an up close and personal view of the live fire grill. During weekend brunch, signature dishes include: Cornmeal Ricotta Pancakes, Porchetta Eggs Benedict and Chicken Adobo Fried Rice with Organic Poached Eggs. Brunch is served from 10am-2:30pm.

Catch LA

8715 Melrose Ave.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(323) 347-6060

http://catchrestaurants.com/catchla

If you are looking for a rooftop brunch, head over to CATCH LA on Melrose. Their brunch menu starts with sips and starters and eventually makes its way to brunch classics, main dishes and even signature vegan options. Favorite items include their Gluten Free Waffle Tower and Cinnamon Roll Pancakes with can be paired with a healthy green juice or a refreshing tropical spread of fresh fruit.

E.P.

603 La Cienega Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 855-9955

https://www.eplosangeles.com

Sunday Brunch at E.P. Restaurant features more than 15 creative Southeast-Asian twists on brunch classics inspired by Chef Tikaram’s extensive travels across South East Asia. Tikaram fuses fresh seafood, hand-squeezed coconut milk, exotic spices, and open-air cooking methods such as wood grilling and seawater marinades with fresh California produce to create modern riffs on traditional Southeast Asian dishes that are predominately gluten- and dairy-free. Favorites from the menu include the Brunch Bánh Mì, Nasi Goreng, and Chengdu Churros with Szechuan chocolate.

Baltaire

11647 San Vicente Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(424) 273-1660

http://baltaire.com

Available Saturday and Sunday from 11am-3pm, Baltaire offers a seasonally-influenced brunch, available both in the main dining room and on the expansive terrace. Executive Chef Travis Strickland takes advantage of SoCal’s abundant fresh produce and seafood to create new, globally-inspired dishes, with a few of the brunch highlights including: Breakfast Sandwich, Eggs Sardou, Open Face Ribeye Sandwich, Croque Madame, Caramelized Brioche French Toast and The Butchered Burger. Make sure to try one of their fresh baked pastries are available as well, including Cinnamon Monkey Bread, Cheddar Scallion Biscuits, and Banana Toffee Bread.

Hayden

8820 Washington Blvd #101

Culver City CA 90232

(310) 593-4777

https://platformla.com/explore/hayden-cafe

The modern restaurant and wine bar helmed by chef/partner Ari Kolender is an all-day neighborhood canteen for the creative community of the Hayden Tract. Hayden highlights local California ingredients with European influences set in a relaxed and vibrant atmosphere. Hayden offers a light morning menu, including Ari’s signature waffles, Vittoria coffee, plus a menu of tartines, salads, and sandwiches throughout the day.

Winsome

1115 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 415-1818

http://www.eatwinsome.com

Winsome is a neighborhood eatery with a large outdoor patio located in the heart of Echo Park offering an all-day menu and bar program. The menu celebrates Los Angeles’ cultural diversity, while the coffee bar is accompanied by a selection of daily house-made breads, baked goods, and desserts. Most popular brunch specials include the: Potato Rosti, Fried Egg Sandwich and the Duck Egg Toast.

Kismet

4648 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 409-0404

http://www.kismetlosangeles.com

Kismet, a word with Persian and Turkish origins that means fate, opened in Los Feliz on January 2017. The all-day restaurant serves a Mid-East-inspired meets contemporary California menu. Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson, the duo from falafel hot spot Madcapra, source as much as possible from small, responsible growers, preparing family style eats. The brunch menu, served 10am-3pm everyday, uses fresh produce to create new renditions of classic middle eastern dishes, like a fresh Tomato Shakshuka and a Turkish Breakfast.

