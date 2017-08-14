Woman Snatched By Attempted Kidnappers On Busy Street Gets Away

AZUSA (CBSLA.com) — Neighbors are concerned and say it’s hard to imagine what police say happened on a busy road in Azusa early Sunday morning.

A woman was apparently kidnapped and grabbed from the sidewalk while waiting for a ride. Investigators say the 35-year-old was in the 200 block of 1st Street when a dark colored mini-van pulled up. A man got out and put her in the van.

“You have to realize there’s danger in this world like that nowadays there’s people who are crazy and don’t think correctly,” Cuauhtemoc Gonzalez said.

Police say the man in the back seat and two more in front covered their faces so the victim didn’t get a good description.

“Fortunately the female was able to put up a struggle and break free from the suspect in the back seat,” Officer Mike Biles, of the Azusa Police Department, said. “Anytime there is a crime of this nature it definitely shocks the senses of the public and law enforcement.”

It’s not clear why the woman was outside at 2:45 a.m. Sunday but there was a private party at the VFW that night. Employees say there were people still in the parking lot, and with the onramp to the 210 a block away, police are hoping someone saw something.

“This is a very busy street, that is something unusual,” Guadalupe Bebe said.

The VFW had a lot of cameras facing this street and they handed over their footage to law enforcement, but an employee who saw the video, says their cameras didn’t capture the crime.