LA City Attorney: Canoga Park Home ‘Safe Haven’ For White Supremacist Gang

CANOGA PARK (CBSLA.com) — The City Attorney’s Office Monday sued three people, asking that a Canoga Park home where a white supremacist gang gathers that has been the site of ongoing drug sales since 2011 be declared a public nuisance.
The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit name as defendants 50-year-old Lisa Bellinaso; her 79-year-old mother, Isabella Bellinaso; and Lisa Bellinaso’s 37-year-old boyfriend, Ryan Matthew Andrews.
The home where Andrews and Lisa Bellinaso reside is located on the 8400 block of Remmet Avenue.
The complaint alleges that the property is used by a white supremacist group with ties to the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang.
“These and other gang members are able to further their gang activity by using the property as a safe haven to buy, sell and use narcotics, store stolen property and exert control over the neighborhood,” the suit alleges.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)
One Comment
What does the City attorney office have to say about the city government’s admitted as true that the city practices housing discrimination against Black tenants and the corrupt tenant habitability program? See Youtube channel JUAN VALLDEZ. Google Racism at Hi Point Apts for more info. As seen in the USC Daily Trojan and San Diego Reader.