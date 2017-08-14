Monterey Park Hair Salon Owner Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 2 Teens

MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA.com) — An Alhambra man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting two teenage boys at his Monterey Park hair salon.

Angel Cano, 35, is being held at the Los Angeles County Men’s Jail on $1 million bail after being arrested on Thursday.

On Aug. 2, Cano approached two males, ages 16 and 18, in front of a CVS in Alhambra and told them he would pay them to go to his hair salon to try some new hair products, Monterey Park police said.

Cano drove the teens to Angel Cano Hair Studio on West Garvey Avenue, where he sexually assaulted them, according to detectives.

He is charged with eight counts of sexual battery and sexual penetration.

“This is completely out of nowhere, at least from what I know of him,” neighbor Richard Tom told CBS2’s Rachel Kim. “I’m still kind of in shock right now.”

Juan Mendizabal is a former client, who said Cano was popular and well liked by clients.

“From my impressions, like I said, he seemed like a nice guy just doing his work, making a living,” he said. “Very disappointed that’s what happened. Honestly, I’ll probably go to another hair salon place afterwards.”

Monterey Park Police believe there may be more victims out there. Detectives are asking anyone who had a similar experience with the salon owner to contact Det. Denise Ferrari at (626) 307-1241 or dferrari@montereypark.ca.gov