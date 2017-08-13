Where To Watch The 2017 Solar Eclipse In Los Angeles

2800 E Observatory Rd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
www.griffithobservatory.org
Los Angeles’ famed Observatory, which offers spectacular views of the city, will be welcoming people for a free viewing event on the morning of August 21, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. View the skies from a telescope on the lawn, or head into the Hall of the Sky and look up using their solar telescope. Given the popularity of this spot, expect it to be crowded.
1245 N Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(323) 441-8819
www.lashp.com
Experience this natural phenomenon at one of the National Park Service’s locales. At L.A. State Historic Park, park rangers will lead people on a hike from the Gateway to Nature Center in El Pueblo at 8:30 a.m. You can also skip the ranger led hike and go to the park yourself.
4121 Potrero Road
Newbury Park, CA 91320
(805) 370-2301
www.nps.gov
On the morning of the eclipse, visit Rancho Sierra Vista, where there will be children’s activities, and more. This is a National Park Service event, and it begins at 9:30 a.m. There will be a limited supply of solar glasses so make sure to get there early!
Use Angeles Crest Highway
(626) 440-9016
www.mtwilson.edu
Starting at 9:05 a.m., there will be solar telescopes available for viewing this spectacular event. Or, make sure to bring your own solar glasses.
King Gillette Ranch
26800 Mulholland Hwy
Calabasas, CA 91302
(818) 878-0866
www.lamountains.com
Head to this beautiful ranch off Mulholland Hwy in Calabasas where State park rangers will help you experience this phenomenon. The event starts at 9:30 a.m.
22200 Ventura Blvd
Woodland Hills, CA 91364
(818) 226-0017
www.lapl.org
Come from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and bring your own glasses for a viewing event hosted at this library branch.
12511 Moorpark St
Studio City, CA 91604
(818) 755-7873
www.lapl.org
From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., join this library branch for an outdoor eclipse viewing party. Free solar eclipse glasses from the Space Science Institute will be provided, and there will be stories, music, crafts, and yoga. It’s the perfect event for children, teens and families.
14561 Polk St
Sylmar, CA 91342
(818) 367-6102
www.lapl.org
From 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., join Sylmar’s Library for a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party. Great for adults, kids, seniors, teens and others, see the sun safely through a homemade solar telescope and get a pair of free sun-viewing glasses to watch this eclipse.
7771 Foothill Blvd
Tujunga, CA 91042
(818) 352-4481
www.lapl.org
From 10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., this library branch will be hosting a Solar Eclipse 2017 event where visitors can watch the eclipse with Solar System Ambassador Elena Semer. Free solar-viewing glasses will be provided.
13605 Van Nuys Blvd
Pacoima, CA 91331
(818) 899-5203
www.lapl.org
At 10 a.m., join the Pacoima Library for a Solar Eclipse Program. They will be offering glasses, information and a live-feed from NASA where you can watch the eclipse.
1200 E California Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91125
www.caltech.edu
Caltech will be hosting a viewing party with solar telescopes on the college’s Beckman Lawn. Starting at 9:30 a.m. on August 21, join others who will get to see the eclipse with viewing glasses and a livestream. Astrophysicists will also be on hand to answer questions! This is a free event.