Turner Hits 2 Home Runs To lead Dodgers Over Padres

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Turner hit two home runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers won another series, beating the San Diego Padres 6-4 on Sunday.
Yasmani Grandal also homered as the Dodgers won for the 28th time in 33 games, improving the best record in the majors to 83-34.
The Dodgers took the set from San Diego with the win. They are now 16-0-3 in their last 19 series, and haven’t lost one since June 5-7 to Washington.
Cory Spangenberg hit two home runs for the Padres.
Turner had a three-run homer and Grandal had a two-run shot in the fourth inning off Luis Perdomo (6-7).
Kenta Maeda (11-4) went 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs and four hits and striking out eight. Kenley Jansen retired the Padres in order in the ninth to earn his 32nd save.