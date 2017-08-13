Man Suspected Of Blinding California Woman With Bleach Still At Large

August 13, 2017 9:41 AM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of blinding a woman with bleach last month.

The unidentified 53-year-old victim told authorities she got into an argument with the suspect outside a liquor store in the Tenderloin district on July 30.

He left after they argued but police have said he came back a short time later and poured bleach on her.

Police released surveillance images Friday showing the suspect fleeing on a red mountain bike.

Police say the woman suffered eye injuries in the attack and lost her vision.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch