Best Water Parks In Los Angeles

Splash! Buccaneer Bay Waterpark
13806 La Mirada Boulevard
La Mirada, CA 90638
(562) 902-3191
www.splashmirada.com
A whole lot of water fun is waiting at this swimmingly sensational enterprise situated on the border between Los Angeles and Orange Counties and only 20 minutes drive from downtown. A pirate cove awaits the little kids who will revel in all kinds of skullduggery, from a marooned ship to what is dubbed skull rock. Add to that a chance to experience a lazy river, three different water slides, a zero-depth beach entry and all sorts of spray pads–and you’ll have the best Buccaneer Bay day possible.
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor
26101 Magic Mountain Parkway
Valencia, CA 91355
(661) 255-4100
www.sixflags.com
If you like your water parks both daring and divine then drive up to Valencia for all kinds of watery madness. Pick from taking a turn on a lazy river to joining like minds in a soothing wave pool. Meanwhile, thrill seekers will never forget the Python Plunge, a three-slide contraption boasting two enclosed twisty slides and one enclosed speed slide, all of which dump your wet body into Lizard Lagoon. Want even more thrills? Try the six-story Bonzai Pipeline, a vehicle that urges you to freefall for 50 feet before speeding down 200 more feet of a body slide to remember.
Sigler Park Splash Pad
7200 Plaza St.
Westminster, CA 92683
(714) 895-2860
www.westminster-ca.gov
All kinds of sprinklers are thoroughly enjoyed at this sweet splash park where your little ones will have the greatest time getting wet–and so will you. At Sigler Park Splash Pad, you’ll be privy to an array of sprinklers that spritz water at random times and you’ll also be able to get behind sprinklers that can actually be steered. And, for those looking to stay within a modest budget for August outings, there’s another reason to put this place on your late summer agenda: There is no fee to play at this fun-loins water place situated in Westchester.
Raging Waters
111 Raging Waters Drive
San Dimas, CA 91773
(909) 802-2200
www.ragingwaters.com
What won’t you find at a water park that takes over 50 acres with all kinds of watery diversions? Here, you’ll find slides of all kinds, a sandy beach, and the Splash Island for the younger members of your tribe. In addition, there are a lot of dining options, and so much more. Just so you get your bragging rights right, know that Raging Waters Los Angeles is officially the largest water park in Southern California.
Stoner Park Splash Pool
1835 Stoner Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 575-8286
www.laparks.org
Head for West L.A. to get your little ones in the water in a myriad of ways, from running under generous fountains to trudging through the slide, sprinkler and splash area. At Stoner Park, you’ll discover a slide, sprinkler and splash area and a pool attached to a splash pad repeat with fountains, sprays and spouts. Another pool on the premises, at 4 1/2 feet deep, is for more competent swimmers while kids older than 6 can gain entry to the popular twisty slide.