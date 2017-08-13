Best Water Parks In Los Angeles

The Southland is set to get even steamier than in the early months of the season, so it’s time to hit the water. Temperature controlled water, that is. And what better place to do that than one where you are encouraged to splish and splash to your heart’s content. With that in mind, grab the kids from toddler to teens and head for a water park or splash pad to while away one last summer day having fun at one of the best places to do in perpetually sunny L.A.



Splash! Buccaneer Bay Waterpark

13806 La Mirada Boulevard

La Mirada, CA 90638

(562) 902-3191

www.splashmirada.com 13806 La Mirada BoulevardLa Mirada, CA 90638(562) 902-3191 A whole lot of water fun is waiting at this swimmingly sensational enterprise situated on the border between Los Angeles and Orange Counties and only 20 minutes drive from downtown. A pirate cove awaits the little kids who will revel in all kinds of skullduggery, from a marooned ship to what is dubbed skull rock. Add to that a chance to experience a lazy river, three different water slides, a zero-depth beach entry and all sorts of spray pads–and you’ll have the best Buccaneer Bay day possible.



Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

26101 Magic Mountain Parkway

Valencia, CA 91355

(661) 255-4100

www.sixflags.com 26101 Magic Mountain ParkwayValencia, CA 91355(661) 255-4100 If you like your water parks both daring and divine then drive up to Valencia for all kinds of watery madness. Pick from taking a turn on a lazy river to joining like minds in a soothing wave pool. Meanwhile, thrill seekers will never forget the Python Plunge, a three-slide contraption boasting two enclosed twisty slides and one enclosed speed slide, all of which dump your wet body into Lizard Lagoon. Want even more thrills? Try the six-story Bonzai Pipeline, a vehicle that urges you to freefall for 50 feet before speeding down 200 more feet of a body slide to remember.



Sigler Park Splash Pad

7200 Plaza St.

Westminster, CA 92683

(714) 895-2860

www.westminster-ca.gov 7200 Plaza St.Westminster, CA 92683(714) 895-2860 All kinds of sprinklers are thoroughly enjoyed at this sweet splash park where your little ones will have the greatest time getting wet–and so will you. At Sigler Park Splash Pad, you’ll be privy to an array of sprinklers that spritz water at random times and you’ll also be able to get behind sprinklers that can actually be steered. And, for those looking to stay within a modest budget for August outings, there’s another reason to put this place on your late summer agenda: There is no fee to play at this fun-loins water place situated in Westchester.



Raging Waters

111 Raging Waters Drive

San Dimas, CA 91773

(909) 802-2200

www.ragingwaters.com 111 Raging Waters DriveSan Dimas, CA 91773(909) 802-2200 What won’t you find at a water park that takes over 50 acres with all kinds of watery diversions? Here, you’ll find slides of all kinds, a sandy beach, and the Splash Island for the younger members of your tribe. In addition, there are a lot of dining options, and so much more. Just so you get your bragging rights right, know that Raging Waters Los Angeles is officially the largest water park in Southern California.



Stoner Park Splash Pool

1835 Stoner Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90025

(310) 575-8286

www.laparks.org 1835 Stoner Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90025(310) 575-8286 Head for West L.A. to get your little ones in the water in a myriad of ways, from running under generous fountains to trudging through the slide, sprinkler and splash area. At Stoner Park, you’ll discover a slide, sprinkler and splash area and a pool attached to a splash pad repeat with fountains, sprays and spouts. Another pool on the premises, at 4 1/2 feet deep, is for more competent swimmers while kids older than 6 can gain entry to the popular twisty slide.

By Jane Lasky