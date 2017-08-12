Mayor Garcetti, Pundits Denounce Violent Events In Charlottesville

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) Mayor Eric Garcetti on Saturday issued a statement about the violent white supremacist rally held in Charlottesville, Virginia.

At least three people were killed.

One person was killed and a dozen injured when a white supremacist sympathizer — in custody — intentionally drove into a crowd of counter protesters.

“The shocking violence in Charlottesville — and the abhorrent ideology behind it — have no place in America or anywhere in the world,” Garcettil wrote. “Angelenos and people everywhere condemn these acts of hatred, and are deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries suffered today. We stand with Mayor Signer and everyone in his city with hope and prayers for peace to be restored.”

Virginia’s Governor, Terry McAuliffe (D), told the white supremacists to leave his state during a televised press conference.

“I have a message to the white supremacists and the Nazis who came into Charlottesville today. Go home. You are not wanted in this great commonwealth. You pretend that you are patriots, but you are anything but patriots.”

President Trump angered many (most notably CNN’s Ana Navarro when he suggested today’s violence was the result of “many sides.”

This is not "many sides". It's White Supremacist Terrorism. The President of the United States does not have the spine to say so. Shameful. https://t.co/AgGohzr5Pr — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 12, 2017

The “many sides” comment, in her opinion, was “pathetic” and “sorely lacking moral clarity and force.”