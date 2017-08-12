Blaze Torches Garden Grove Gas Station, Mobile Home

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA.com) — A motor home became engulfed in flames Saturday in Garden Grove in a fire that also demolished an adjacent gas station, causing a total of $150,000 worth of damage.

(Garden Grove Fire Department/Twitter)

Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 9 a.m. to 10602 Westminster Ave. and were able to get the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes, said Garden Grove Fire Department Capt. Thanh Nguyen.

Damage to the gas station was $100,000, while the motor home sustained $50,000 worth of damage, Nguyen said.

The gas pump area of the gas station and the awning structure has been red-tagged.

There were no injuries and a cause of the fire was under investigation, Nguyen said.

