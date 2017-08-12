Bicyclist Killed In South LA Hit-And-Run

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A bicyclist, possibly a man between the age of 45 to 50, was struck and killed Saturday by a hit-and-run motorist in South Los Angeles.
Officers were dispatched about 2:30 a.m. to Broadway and 88th Street where they found the bicyclist in the middle of the street on Broadway, said a watch commander at the LAPD’s South Traffic Division.
The motorist was going southbound on Broadway when he struck the bicyclist, he said.
The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and police had no description of the suspect vehicle.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)
One Comment