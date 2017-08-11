Going To The Rams Game? Give Yourself Plenty Of Time

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Football fans welcomed the LA Rams home last year. And in a big way.

To be exact, overflow crowd big

This year, to be more in line with NFL standards, ticket sales will be capped at 60,000 for the pre and regular season.

The hope, reports KCAL 9’s Craig Herrera, to get people through lines much faster.

But getting to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum? — that will take some time.

“I would always say to plan ahead. It’s Los Angeles right?” said Jake Bye, LA Rams VP of Sales and Marketing.

Parking in USC campus and Exposition Park lots are by permit only.

No permit? No problem. Traffic officers will direct you to four other lots open to the public.

A spot will cost you $50, cash only. But get here early, space is limited.

Last year, Herrera found people selling parking spots near the Coliseum ranging from $70-100.

Another great option people loved last year — using a ride hailing app like Uber or Lyft.

Public transportation is another great option. A round trip will cost you under $5.

“We had thousands of fans take Metro last year. It’s a great experience, it’s seamless access from downtown or going on the Expo line from Santa Monica and coming in,” said Bye.

There are three drop off spots near the Coliseum.

•Expo / Vermont

•Expo Park / USC

•37th Street / USC

Once you get to the Coliseum, there are security measures you need to take into account.

The NFL’s clear bag policy is in effect.

Every person going in can have a clear bag that’s 12 x 6 x 12.

A one gallon clear plastic freezer bag.

Or a small purse about the size of an adult hand.

What’s Not allowed?

Camera cases, diaper bags, backpacks or totes.

Fans will also be required to walk through metal detectors.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Parking lots open at 1 p.m. and close 90 minutes after the game ends.