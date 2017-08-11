Dog Sitter Suspected In Home Burglaries Caught On Video

PALOS VERDES ESTATES (CBSLA.com) — When Keith Rutherford was going to be out of town, he thought he’d found the perfect dog sitter. As it turned out, he got far more than be bargained for.

Security video caught burglars inside the Palos Verdes Estates home of Rutherford and and his wife. The thieves went through the house, checking out cabinets with a flashlight, and at one point, you can see one of them with the family’s safe under his arm.

The Rutherfords were shaken and and then shocked.

“I immediately recognized by face and voice of one person; that was Nephi Henderson,” Rutherford said.

He said Henderson, 36, is the dog sitter they hired while they were away. The couple had found him through care.com, a website that helps care seekers and caregivers connect.

Rutherford said Henderson didn’t have to break in since he had keys and access to their home.

“I was very upset to see someone that we trusted. We found him on care.com, and he seemed like he was a good guy,” Rutherford said.

Palos Verdes Estates police say Henderson struck twice. The first time was Aug. 3 with a woman seen in the video. She went through drawers and later left with a bag of items.

The next day, Henderson apparently went back to the house with two men.

“What really made me upset in the audio when he’s directing the activities, tell them where all of our stuff is,” Rutherford said.

Police later searched Henderson’s Hermosa Beach apartment and found some of the couple’s stolen property, along with other stolen goods. Detectives believe there are more victims who may have hired Henderson.

“Just be careful with the access that you give them to your home,” Rutherford said.

Care.com said it has permanently removed Henderson’s profile from its site.