Mountain Biker Suffers Heart Attack During World Police & Fire Games

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A participant in the mountain biking competition at the 2017 World Police & Fire Games suffered a heart attack Friday morning in the Castaic Lake area.
Paramedics rushed the man from Castaic Lake to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital about 9:30 a.m. in “full (cardiac) arrest,” said Los Angeles County Fire Inspector Joey Marron. His name and agency affiliation was not immediately known.
The bicycle racing in Castaic was among the day’s events, which include dragon boat races at Santa Fe Dam in Irwindale; basketball, boxing, darts and volleyball at the Los Angeles Convention Center; horseshoe tossing at Richard Rioux Park in Santa Clarita; pocket billiards at Hard Times Billiards in Bellflower; and rugby at the Balboa Sports Center in Encino.
The 11-day Olympics-style competition for active and retired police officers and firefighters from around the world will continue through Aug. 16.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)