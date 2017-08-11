Best Things To Do This Weekend In Orange County – August 11

What You’re Doing This Weekend In Orange County (7/28)

By Ramon Gonzales

With the weekend quickly approaching, there are some awesome opportunities to make some lasting summer memories. Out in Orange County, there is a full itinerary of events that would all make for the ideal summer experience. From street fairs to tractor rides on a farm, here is a quick menu of what’s on tap.

FRIDAY

OC Fair

OC Fairgrounds & Events Center

88 Fair Dr.

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

http://www.ocfair.com

This is the final weekend of the fair and if you have not taken the ride out to the grounds this season, this is your last chance. Among the important talking points are the requisites like winning stuffed animals on the midway and riding the Ferris wheel. Of course there is always plenty of live entertainment with stage shows happening throughout the day and into the evening. You can even check out the demolition derby of visit the petting zoo for a traditional fair experience. Of course the biggest selling point of the fair is always the food. The main course is guaranteed to be deep-friend and decadent to the tune of a glazed donut chicken sandwich washed down with deep-fried Twinkies. Be sure to align your cheat day with one of the last days at the fair this weekend.

SATURDAY

Vans Skate Park

20 City Blvd W #2

Orange, CA 92868

(714) 769-3800

https://www.vans.com/skateparks-orange.html

Vans is widely regarded as the most recognized skate brand across the globe and they started right in our own backyard. Honoring those roots, Vans has a full skatepark located in their massive retail store at The Outlets in Orange. A safe, clean, and monitored environment, the is also challenging making it an ideal stop for kids looking to ride for a few hours. If mom and dad want are looking to get some back to school shopping done, the kids can work up a sweat on the course while the heavy spending is done.

Watermelon Festival

Tanaka Farms

5380 3/4 University Dr.

Irvine, CA 92612

http://tanakafarms.com

It is officially watermelon season and to celebrate, Tanaka Farms is going full festival mode and opening the doors for free to its guests. With eats, treats, and drinks all using watermelon, visitors will get to enjoy the summertime staple in ways you probably didn’t imagine. With a host of vendors, face painting for the kids, and fun on the tractors at Tanaka, you are guaranteed to have a great time and a full stomach.

SUNDAY

San Clemente Street Fair

100 & 200 block of Avenida Del Mar

San Clemente, CA

http://www.scchamber.com

For the last 64 years, the San Clemente Street Fair has functioned as an end of summer party that the whole community comes together for. The seaside neighborhood will host live music, a slue of food vendors, and even a motorcycle contest in what amounts to one heck of a party on a Sunday afternoon. There will be additional events like a Salas contest and plenty of activities for the kids ranging from arts and crafts to kiddie rides. San Clemente is also home to great breweries like Left Coast, so the suds will be cold, delicious, and aplenty. For a fun filled afternoon that isn’t going to dent your wallet, set your sights for San Clemente.

Sunday Sunrise Yoga

The Camp

2937 Bristol St.

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 966-6661

http://thecampsite.com

Every Sunday The Camp offers morning yoga to on the 2nd floor of the retail space. Stylishly decorated and trimmed with plenty of foliage, it would be hard to imagine that an outdoor shopping complex could be this tranquil. After working through your poses, guests can cruise the shops and enjoy the eateries that make The Camp one of the most unique retail destinations in all of Orange County. Offering plenty of communal spaces and cozy corners, it’s very likely that Sunday morning will turn into Sunday afternoon.