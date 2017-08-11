8 Of The Best Bars in Malibu

(credit: Natalie at Duke’s Malibu)

Malibu, with 21 miles along the California coastline along the PCH, is a great place to stop for a hand-crafted cocktail or glass of wine. Although nightlife options are limited compared to LA proper, there are some great post-surf happy hour spots and other bars to enjoy a sunset drink along the Pacific Ocean.

Moonshadows

20356 Pacific Coast Hwy

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 456-3010

http://www.moonshadowsmalibu.com

Moonshadows boasts breathtaking panoramic views and is the perfect spot for romantic night out. Enjoy the energy out on the sundeck perched above the rocks or just unwind indoors. The chic nightspot, serenaded by live DJs on the Blue Lounge at the weekend, brims with a vogue, Hollywood-meets-Malibu crowd, indulging in a tranquil, yet hip vibe. At the Blue Lounge, Mick Cole is the host and DJ pairing great beats with bites and a great mojito and wine list.

Rosenthal Wine Bar

18741 Pacific Coast Hwy

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 456-1392

http://rosenthalestatewines.com

The Rosenthal – The Malibu Estate Tasting Room is located just across from the beach in Malibu, offering a wide selection of wines and casual atmosphere with ocean views from their garden patio. Discover and enjoy their full selection of Rosenthal and Surfrider wines and enjoy the live music Friday – Sunday and food trucks on Saturday and Sunday. From Sparkling Rose and lighter white blends from the Central Coast as well as Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and Red Blends grown locally at their vineyard estate in Malibu, there is something for everyone to enjoy

Duke’s

21150 Coast Hwy

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 317-0777

http://www.dukesmalibu.com

Located adjacent to the ocean, Dukes Malibu is a legendary beachfront destination honoring Duke Kahanamoku, the father of international surfing, and the Spirit of Aloha. Their décor is reminiscent of a Hawaiian beach house with memorabilia depicting the California surfing lifestyle. It’s Barefoot Bar offers an outdoor patio next to the surf where you can enjoy wine from local Malibu wineries, ice cold craft beer or a tropical drink like the Mai Tai. Drop by the Barefoot Bar and enjoy Pau Hana (happy hour) specials Monday through Friday.

Tavern 1 Grill & Tap House PCH Malibu

21337 Coast Hwy

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 456-8000

http://www.taverngrills.com/pch-malibu

Located right on the Pacific Coast Highway, Tavern 1 Grill & Tap House PCH Malibu is in one of the original period buildings in Malibu. The wood and brick interior and a great covered patio creates a cozy vibe, with the small bar is always packed listening to live music every Friday night. Tavern 1 serves 12 cold Craft Beers on draught, with a rotating guest tap, along with premium wines and numerous signature cocktails like The Spicy Margarita, Cucumber Mojito and a Strawberry Mojito.

Little Beach House Malibu

22716 Pacific Coast Hwy

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 456-2400

http://www.littlebeachhousemalibu.com/

The small local club features a dining room, bar, sitting room and terrace. Little Beach House Malibu’s membership is only available to residents, and people who work or have a connection to Malibu, along with a discounted Under 27 membership. Enjoy a selection of House Tonics, Little Beach House cocktail or wine in their sitting room, the upstairs space with a bar and two terraces or the terrace, an outdoor, shaded seating overlooking the beach.

Nobu

22706 Pacific Coast Highway

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 317-9140

http://www.noburestaurants.com/malibu/experience



As one of the top restaurants and sushi spots in Los Angeles, Nobu has a spectacular view of Surfrider Beach in Malibu. Reservations are a must to celebrate Nobu Matsuhisa’s inspired sushi and seafood-centric menu, either in the restaurant or the oceanfront patio. At the Sushi Bar and Bar with seatings on a first come first serve basis, enjoy the full dining menu with a selection of sake and cocktails along with a vast wine list.

Taverna Tony

23410 Civic Center Way

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 317-9667

http://www.tavernatony.com

Not only is Taverna Tony the best place to find Greek food in Malibu, it also has a rustic indoor dining room and a trellised outdoor patio. Along with classic dishes like moussaka and spanakopita, the restaurant has live music seven days a week. The restaurant is open until 12:30AM on weekends with a late-night bar and belly dancing.

V’s Restaurant and Bar

22821 Pacific Coast Hwy

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 456-3828

http://vsmalibu.com

V’s Restaurant and Bar offers view of downtown Malibu from nearly all corners of the restaurant. The neighborhood spot is named after owner Vassil Pertchinkov, and presents guests with New American plates and specialty pizzas. Their bar menu includes a selection of signature handcrafted mixed drinks, their wine list is massive and focuses on local Malibu wineries and make sure to check out their after dinner drinks menu for a nightcap.

