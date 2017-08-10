Two Children Injured When Pursuit Of Suspected DUI Driver Ends In Crash

WATTS (CBSLA.com) — A suspected DUI driver led sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit Thursday night and crashed into a car with an adult and two children inside, sheriff’s deputies said.
The crash occurred at 95th Street and Anzac Avenue just after 8 p.m. The adult and two children were treated by L.A. City Fire paramedics.
The innocent driver was a father with his 12 and 8-year-old kids. They were taken to the hospital and are doing okay
The driver being pursued was also injured in the crash.
