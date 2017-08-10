Still No Winner, Powerball Jumps To $356M

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is expected to grow to $356 million.

One ticket each with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number was sold in Iowa, Oregon and Texas. They are each worth $1 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association announced.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 12, 30, 36, 47, 62 and the Powerball number was 9. The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $356 million.

The drawing was the 17th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

Meanwhile, there was no winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot, which jumped to $382 million. The next drawing is Friday night.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Powerball website. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

