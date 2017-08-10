NBA Star Zach Randolph Arrested On Drug Charges During Mob Fracas In Watts

WATTS (CBSLA.com) — Sacramento Kings power forward Zach Randolph was one of two men arrested after a mob confronted police in the Nickerson Garden Housing Project in Watts Wednesday night.
The incident began at around 10 p.m. near 112th Street and Zamora Avenue. Los Angeles police noticed a group of people gathering in the area. When officers responded, a mob formed and began to destroy police cruisers and throw objects at officers, prompting them to call for backup.
Randolph, 36, was taken into custody on felony charges of drug possession with intent to sell, police told CBS2.
A second man, identified as Stanley Walton, was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said.
According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate records, Randolph was booked at 4:23 a.m. Thursday in the Los Angeles County Jail. He was being held on $20,000 bail. He was still in custody as of 7 a.m.
There were no reports of any serious injuries during the disturbance.
Randolph signed a two-year $24 million deal with the Sacramento Kings this summer after spending the past eight seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies.
He has had a lengthy history of run-ins with the law dating back to his time with the Portland Trail Blazers in the early 2000s.